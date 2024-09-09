In Himachal assembly, BJP claims DPRs of only Congress MLAs being sanctioned; CM refutes allegation

Shimla, Sep 9 (PTI) BJP MLAs in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly alleged that schemes are being sanctioned by NABARD only in areas of ruling Congress legislators, ignoring proposals of opposition members.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu dismissed the allegations, saying that the development of the entire state was priority of the state government.

Sukhu said the Rs 175 crore limit for each assembly constituency has also been increased by Rs 20 crore (to Rs 195 crore).

Replying to a question by BJP's Sukh Ram Chowdhary, the chief minister said that 350 schemes were sanctioned between April 1, 2022 to July 31, 2024 by NABARD (National Bank of Agriculture and Rural Development), of which 318 schemes are under consideration.

The government does not discriminate against any area, he said in the Vidhan Sabha.

The question was asked in the assembly by BJP MLA Randhir Sharma (BJP) in Chowdhary's absence.

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur alleged that detailed project reports (DPRs) pertaining to areas of BJP MLAs are not being prepared and urged the CM to direct the officials to expedite proposals of opposition members also. PTI BPL SKY SKY