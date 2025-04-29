In Hingoli, officials ask hall owners to verify birth documents to prevent child marriages

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Apr 29 (PTI) In a bid to nip the ill of child marriage in the bud, officials in Hingoli district of Maharashtra have asked the management of wedding halls to verify birth or school transfer certificates of would-be brides and grooms.

A release issued by district collector Rahul Gupta highlighted occasional anomalies in the Aadhaar cards submitted before marriage and original birth certificates.

"Considering such instances, the wedding hall offices should ask for either the birth certificate or the school transfer certificate during the booking process of the marriage ceremony," the release says. PTI AW NSK