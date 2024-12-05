In his first decision, CM Fadnavis approves aid for patient awaiting bone marrow transplant

Mumbai, Dec 5 (PTI) Signing his first file after taking charge of office, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday approved a proposal to provide financial assistance of Rs five lakh for a patient awaiting bone marrow transplant.

Pune-based Chandrakant Kurhade's wife had sought help from the Chief Minister's relief fund for her husband's treatment.

The chief minister put his signature on the file before he chaired the first cabinet meeting.

Fadnavis and deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar took oath of office and secrecy at a ceremony at Azad Maidan earlier in the evening. PTI MR KRK