In his I-Day speech, Nitish hopes 'freedom' from BJP in 2024

Patna, Aug 15 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday expressed hope that the coming year will bring freedom from the BJP government at the Centre that he has vowed to dislodge by uniting the opposition.

In his Independence Day speech, the JD(U) leader, who dumped the saffron party a year ago, also accused the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, without taking any name, of indulging in "propaganda".

Kumar, who spoke for nearly 40 minutes, was promising the people of the state creation of 10 lakh jobs and an equal number of 'rozgar' (self-employment) when he remarked, “It is we who do the work. Those in Delhi only do prachar-prasar (propaganda)".

Turning towards the journalists, who were present at the historic Gandhi Maidan to cover the event, the longest-serving chief minister of Bihar added, “You people know the reality. But your voice is muzzled".

“But not to worry. In 2024, these people will go away. We will get mukti (freedom). And then we all will work together for the progress of the country”, said the JD(U) leader, who had quit the NDA, accusing the BJP of "trying to weaken" him and "breaking" his party.

Among those who were present at the function was Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, whose RJD had promised 10 lakh jobs ahead of the 2020 assembly polls. He assured the people of fulfilling the promise.

The media-savvy Yadav was approached by journalists for comments on the speech of Modi at the Red Fort in Delhi where the PM expressed confidence of returning to power and unfurling the tricolour next year.

“This smacks of arrogance (ghamand)," said Yadav, adding that “the prime minister seems to have forgotten that nothing is permanent. The world has seen so many rulers and all lost power one way or the other. The PM wishfully thinks that he is immune to this trend”.

The young RJD leader also expressed his displeasure over Modi’s speech, nearly an hour and a half long, in which “the nation was hopeful of hearing the success or otherwise of the much-touted drives like Make In India and Start-Up India”.

"The speech was political and unbecoming of the prime minister," alleged Yadav, the son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, an ex-CM like her husband, while bristling at Modi’s attack on corruption and nepotism.

"I wonder how does the PM muster courage to speak of corruption and nepotism. Who is Ajit Pawar (NCP chief Sharad Pawar's nephew)? He was also accused by PM of corruption barely a week before being made the Deputy CM of Maharashtra where BJP is the largest constituent of the ruling coalition", pointed out Yadav, who faces CBI and ED cases pertaining to alleged irregularities that took place during his father's tenure as the railway minister in the UPA-1 government.