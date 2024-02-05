In His name: UP Budget invokes idea of Ram Rajya

Lucknow, Feb 5 (PTI) Lord Ram was centre stage during the presentation of the Uttar Pradesh budget with Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna starting his speech with a verse from Ramcharitmanas and saying that the state government is inspired by the concept of 'Ram Rajya'.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath too dedicated the state budget to Lord Ram, saying it will ensure ‘Lok Mangal’ (public welfare).

Khanna who started the budget speech with Ramcharitmanas verse said, "If we imagine the highest ideals in any society and culture, then we cannot go beyond the concept of Ram Rajya." "Mutual cooperation, trust, justice-based good governance, zero crime and complete absence of class discrimination in the society and religious conduct can be described as the main characteristics of Ram Rajya,” he said.

“The life of Lord Ram has been guiding India and the world towards greater life ideals for thousands of years and has been inspiring all to move forward," Khanna added.

To honour his father's promise, Lord Ram unhesitatingly gave up all his royal glory and went into exile, the minister said.

“To set out and resolutely crush the wicked and unrighteous is a unique example of such Rajdharma that cannot be seen anywhere else. If it is said that today the governance of our state is inspired by the concept of Ram Rajya and if it is moving towards socio-cultural, economic and spiritual progress, then it would not be an exaggeration," Khanna said.

Talking about Ram temple in Ayodhya, he said "With the construction of the grand temple of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram in Ayodhya, our social and cultural sector has received a lot of encouragement." Ayodhya has become a big tourist centre of the world, it is visited by tourists from India and abroad. There has been a huge increase in numbers, which will boost our economic condition, he claimed.

Addressing reporters, Adityanath said, "Today's budget has been dedicated to Lord Ram and is for Lok Mangal. Lord Ram was in every word throughout the budget. In his thoughts and resolutions, Shri Ram is there because Shri Ram is synonymous with Lok Mangal.” Earlier in the day, Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna presented the budget in the state assembly with an outlay of Rs 7.36 lakh crore, higher from current fiscal's budget of Rs 6.90 lakh crore.

He said that like every year, this year also the Depotsav was organised on a large scale in Ayodhya. On this occasion, a Guinness World Record was created by lighting 22.23 lakh lamps on Ram Ki Pauri, which is becoming a medium to realise the glory of Ayodhya.

Not only this, the minister also appealed to the general public to adopt the noble character of Lord Ram in their lives and take inspiration from him.

While presenting the budget he said a proposal of Rs 150 crore has been made for expansion of Maharshri Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya.

Besides, Rs 10 crore has been proposed for the International Ramayana and Vedic Research Institute in Ayodhya, Khanna said.

In view of the possible increase in the number of tourists and devotees to pay obeisance at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya district, work of widening and beautification of 3 access roads and development of parking and public facilities is being done at 6 places, he said.

The budget has also made provision of Rs 100 crore for Housing and Urban Development for all round development of the Ayodhya city. PTI ABN NB