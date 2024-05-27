In-house solar power generation saving 2,300 tons of CO2 across RRTS corridor: NCR transport body

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) The National Capital Regional Transport Corporation (NCRTC) on Monday said the 2.21 megawatt peak (MWp) of in-house solar power generation across the RRTS corridor is contributing to save over 2,300 tons of carbon dioxide emissions (CO2) annually.

According to a statement, the NCRTC has taken significant strides in embracing renewable energy through its widespread adoption of solar power infrastructure along India's first Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor. By installing solar panels on the rooftops, the NCRTC has transformed its stations, depots and receiving substations into centres of clean and sustainable energy.

"Currently, 2.21 MWp of in-house solar power generation across the RRTS corridor is contributing to savings of over 2,300 tons of carbon dioxide emissions (CO2) annually," it said in a statement.

The solar power plants are now operational at the Guldhar and Sahibabad RRTS stations, each having a peak power capacity of 729 kilowatts (kWp), as well as at the Duhai Depot and Duhai Depot station with capacities of 585 kWp and 108 kWp respectively, it said.

Murad Nagar Receiving Sub Station (RSS) with a capacity of 43 kWp and the Ghaziabad RSS with a capacity of 20 kWp also generate solar power. Installation at other stations are also in progress, the statement said.

Upon reaching the targeted 11 MW solar power capacity, the NCRTC expects to save around 11,500 tons of CO2 emissions annually, representing a major step forward in the fight against climate change, it said.

The NCRTC's solar initiatives are in line with its solar policy adopted in March 2021, aiming to increase the share of renewable energy by generating more than 11 MW peak of solar power across its facilities, it stated.

The installation of solar power plants at Guldhar and Sahibabad stations, each equipped with 1,620 high-efficiency solar panels, exemplify the NCRTC's unwavering commitment to sustainability. These installations are projected to generate around 10 lakh units of electricity annually per station, the statement said.

The Guldhar station is expected to consume around five lakh units of electricity annually, while Sahibabad will utilise about 7.3 lakh units for auxiliary loads, rendering both stations "Carbon Negative" (generating more power than its requirements), it said.

Presently, a 34-km section between Sahibabad and Modi Nagar North of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor, which includes eight stations, namely Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, Duhai Depot, Murad Nagar, Modi Nagar South and Modi Nagar North stations is operational for the passengers.

As construction progresses swiftly on the remaining stretches of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor, the NCRTC is expected to complete the entire system by the anticipated operational deadline of June 2025, it added. PTI NIT NIT KSS KSS