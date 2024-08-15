In I-Day address, Delhi LG bats for sustainable development, asks people to hold govt accountable

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena called upon the people of the national capital to promote sustainable development and ensure the government's accountability for holistic development.

Addressing a small gathering after hoisting the national flag at Raj Niwas here on the occasion of Independence Day, he said freedom affords the right to remain vigilant for the fulfilment of one's interests and for ensuring that the government is accountable.

The Yamuna river flowing through the city belongs to all, he said and asserted that it was primarily the government's responsibility to keep it clean. "On the other hand, it's our responsibility to help the government in this endeavour." Saxena congratulated all medal winners at the Paris Olympics as well as wrestler Vinesh Phogat who was disqualified before the final and commended every participant for their exceptional performance and contribution to India's pride, the Raj Niwas said in a statement.

Asserting the people of Delhi will have to play a positive role in realising the dream of "Viksit Bharat" advocated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the L-G exuded confidence about everybody's commitment towards building a strong and capable nation.

Paying homage to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the nation, Saxena spoke about the country's arduous journey towards Independence and pointed at challenges ahead.

He exuded confidence that India has the potential to become a global leader.

"We have paid a heavy price for our freedom. Millions of patriots have written the story of Independent India with their blood. While some of their names are well-known to us, there are millions more whose names we have never heard. Today is the day to pay our respect to these unsung heroes of the freedom movement," he stated.

The L-G highlighted India's rapid strides in various sectors and said the successful hosting of the G-20 Summit and the World Heritage Conference recently, underscored the country's growing stature on the global stage.

The Ghats of Yamuna and its floodplains in Delhi had developed as eco-friendly public green spaces in the shape of Asita, Bansera, and Vasudev Ghat, Saxena said, adding this has brought Delhi's people closer to the river by making them stakeholders in its rejuvenation.

He also highlighted that several historical sites like Mehrauli Archaeological Park, St James Church, Sanjay Van, Shalimar Bagh, Rajaon ki Baoli and Anang Tal Baoli have undergone or were in the process of undergoing conservation, preservation and restoration. PTI VIT VIT NSD NSD