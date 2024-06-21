In India and across globe, people perform 'asanas' to mark Yoga Day

New Delhi: Millions across India and the globe stretched, twisted and breathed in and out on the International Day of Yoga on Friday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the celebrations in the country from Kashmir.

While the main event was held at the SKICC on the picturesque banks of the Dal Lake in Srinagar, people marked the day by performing 'asanas' in yoga sessions organised across the length and breadth of the country, with one also being held at sea on the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya. The world is looking at yoga as a powerful agent of global good, Prime Minister Modi said and described it as not just knowledge but also a science.

"When people talk about yoga, most of them think it is a spiritual journey as if it is to find Allah, Ishwar or God... Leave aside the spiritual journey which can happen any time later. For now, you can focus on personal development and yoga is part of that," he said while addressing a gathering at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) on the 10th International Yoga Day.

The prime minister's event was scheduled to be held in the open but early morning rain forced the event indoors. Unmindful of the rain, scores of students were amongst those who joined Modi in performing various 'asanas' on the occasion. They also requested for him for selfies and he happily obliged.

In Delhi, President Droupadi Murmu along with officials of the President's Secretariat performed yoga at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"Yoga is a way to physical, mental and spiritual well-being. Let us resolve to adopt yoga as an integral part of our day-to-day living," the president said in a post on X and shared pictures of her doing yoga.

This time the theme for the International Day of Yoga -- celebrated to raise awareness about yoga's physical, mental and spiritual benefits -- was "Yoga for Self and Society".

While in Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu, a group of people performed 'Jal Yoga' in the water, personnel from the armed and paramilitary forces, did 'asanas' in the snow-capped mountains of Siachen and in the sand dunes of the Thar Desert in Rajasthan.

The day was observed in all states with chief ministers, ministers and governors participating in programmes. Union ministers, including Amit Shah, S Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh, were also part of yoga sessions organised in different cities or by their ministries.

In ethnic violence-hit Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh at an event asserted that his government will lay the path for betterment of society.

Speaking at the state-level Yoga Day function in Imphal, Singh said the current situation in Manipur is a turning point for indigenous people and their future and if things are tackled wisely, a safe and secure future is guaranteed.

Recognising its universal appeal, in December 2014, the UN proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga. The draft UN General Assembly resolution establishing the International Day of Yoga was proposed by India and endorsed by a record 175 member states.

The Consulate General of India in New York along with the Times Square Alliance hosted special yoga sessions at the iconic Times Square. There was also a gathering of hundreds of yoga enthusiasts at Washington.

More than 300 people from across Israel performed asanas as they participated in International Yoga Day celebrations at the Peres Centre for Peace and Innovation in Tel Aviv.

Indian Embassies in other parts of the world, including Singapore, Sri Lanka, France, the UK, Malaysia, Indonesia, Kuwait and Italy, also observed the day.

The UK High Commission and embassies of the United States and Israel were among the diplomatic missions in India that joined in the yoga day celebrations.

In Kerala, the state government announced it will be starting 10,000 new yoga clubs in the state this year. Health Minister Veena George in a statement issued by her office said that yoga is essential for the physical, mental and emotional well-being of individuals and it has brought a healthy change to society.