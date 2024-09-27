In joint op, Navy intel team, NCB arrest man with charas worth Rs 25 lakh in Gujarat

Jamnagar, Sep 27 (PTI) A team of Indian Navy's intelligence wing and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) nabbed a man with 500 grams of charas in Gujarat's Jamnagar district in a joint operation, officials said.

Based on a specific tip off, the Navy intelligence wing and NCB carried out a raid in Jodia taluka and seized charas worth Rs 25 lakh from the accused, a Navy official said.

Officials did not disclose the identity of the accused, adding further investigation will be carried out by NCB. PTI COR PJT PD BNM