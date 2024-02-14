In Kavaratti, Muslim ex-serviceman sculpts communal harmony

Kavaratti (Lakshadweep), Feb 14 (PTI) The only Hindu temple in Kavaratti stands as an example of religious harmony, with a Lord Vinayaka idol handcrafted by a Muslim ex-serviceman adorning the shrine.

PR Cheriya Koya, who was also an art teacher, has donated the handmade Lord idol to the temple in Kavaratti, where 96 per cent of the inhabitants are Muslims.

Koya is a resident of Androth Island in Lakshadweep, The authorities had then given Cheriya Koya a certificate detailing his generous contribution for the faith of the minority community on the island.

"I did that out of my love and regards for the people I grew up with in Kannur and Kozhikode in Kerala. I studied in schools and the teachers and local public there showed me so much love irrespective of any religion," Cheriya Koya, who is now nearing 80, told PTI.

The Ganesha idol was not the first Hindu idol carved by Koya.

He had earlier made a relief of Lord Hanuman for a temple in his native Androth for Madhya Pradesh policemen who were deployed on duty there.

"The Madhya Pradesh policemen who were on duty used to sing and chat during their free time with no place of worship to visit. So I carved a Hanuman idol for them and they were so happy. They informed their superiors about it," Koya said.

This contribution of Koya actually resulted in him sculpting the Ganesha idol for the Kavaratti Siva temple.

"When I visited Kavaratti for an official visit, the army personnel and the Hindu brothers requested me to make a Ganesha idol for them. Since I was in the government service then, I told them I need to get permission from the superiors. Then the district collector, ADM, and SP came there and gave the permission in writing," Koya recollects.

He said it was the time he started learning about Hindu idols and the attachment devotees have to them.

"During my defence service days, I had sculpted one life size Sree Krishna idol for a temple in Silchar, Assam," Koya added.

He considers the certificates he got in appreciation for these as the most valuable in his life.

Even now the priests and devotees at the temple in Kavaratti thankfully remember the secular attitude of Koya.

"This is a very holy place now. People of Lakshadweep are very nice...there is a lot of communal harmony. Cheriya Koya gave the biggest contribution for that. He is also instrumental in the growth of this temple," Sailandra Singh, Special Secretary, Lakshadweep, said.

The priest of the temple also thanked the contribution of Cheriya Koya.

"This Ganesh murthy is very special. The people here are very nice and they all support us. Maha Sivarathri is being celebrated here in a big way," Nitayanad Tripadi, the temple priest, said.

The Maha Sivarathri festival in the temple in Kavaratti is a grand festival where all people from the island participate, making it the festival of the people. PTI KPK HMP SA ROH