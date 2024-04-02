In last few years, jail has become rule, bail exception: Cong

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) As AAP leader Sanjay Singh got bail after being in jail for six months in a money laundering case, senior Congress leader Manish Tewari on Tuesday said in the last few years jail has become the rule and bail an exception.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to Singh in a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy 'scam' after the Enforcement Directorate said it had no objections.

Responding to a question on Singh getting bail from the top court, Tewari said it is good that the AAP's Rajya Sabha MP had received bail after being in jail for months.

"We have always believed in what Justice Krishna Iyer had said in 1974, that 'bail should be the rule and jail the exception'. The criminal law should be run on this principle.

"It is unfortunate that in the last few years it has been reversed and jail has become the rule and bail has become the exception," Tewari told reporters. PTI SKC SKC KVK KVK