In Latur city, Cong stalwart Shivraj Patil's daughter-in -law to take on Vilasrao Deshmukh's son

Latur, Oct 28 (PTI) The fight in Latur City assembly seat will be between the kin of former Congress stalwarts late Vilasrao Deshmukh and Shivraj Patil Chakurkar after the BJP on Monday fielded Archana Patil Chakurkar against sitting MLA Amit Deshmukh.

The BJP candidate, who is the daughter-in-law of Shivraj Patil Chakurkar, a former Lok Sabha speaker and Union home minister, exuded confidence that she would win against Amit Deshmukh, the son of former chief minister and Latur strongman late Vilasrao Deshmukh.

Her name was declared by the BJP in its third list earlier in the day. Chakurkar, a prominent member of the Lingayat community here, had joined the BJP from the Congress in March.

"I will highlight developmental issues and I will be available for people of Latur all through the day. I will be the people's candidate," she told PTI.

Amit Deshmukh has been MLA from Latur City since 2009. He was also medical education minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray.

Maharashtra assembly polls will be held on November 20, while results will be declared on November 23. PTI COR BNM