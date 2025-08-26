In letter, Punjab BJP's Ashwani Sharma urges EAM to discuss truck driver's case with US authorities

Chandigarh, Aug 26 (PTI) Punjab BJP working president Ashwani Sharma has urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take up with US authorities the matter of a Punjabi truck driver facing charges of vehicular homicide after a fatal crash in Florida.

In a letter, Sharma appealed to the minister to ensure that the trucker's case is dealt with fairly, transparently, and in a humane manner.

Sharma further sought the intervention of the Union minister into the issue of pausing of work visas of all foreign truck drivers by the US after the accident in Florida.

Harjinder Singh, the truck driver from Punjab's Tarn Taran is facing charges of vehicular homicide in the US after three people were killed when he allegedly took a wrong turn while driving a truck on a Florida highway, according to a media report.

After the incident, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced a pause to all issuances of commercial truck driver work visas.

In a letter to the EAM, Punjab BJP leader Sharma said "sweeping restrictions" on the issuance of work visas for foreign truck drivers has caused "widespread distress and uncertainty among thousands of Indian nationals, particularly Punjabis, who form a vital part of the American logistics and transport sector." He asserted that people from Punjab have earned a global reputation for their resilience, industrious nature, and commitment to hard work.

In the US, Punjabi truck drivers constitute a significant proportion of the workforce that sustains the supply chains by ensuring timely delivery of essential goods, medicines, food supplies, and industrial material, he said.

"Their contribution was especially visible during the COVID-19 pandemic when they worked tirelessly in hazardous conditions to maintain uninterrupted supply lines," Sharma said "Punjabis have also established themselves as one of the most vibrant and hardworking communities in America. They are particularly prominent in California, New York, and the Midwest, where most truck driving operations in California alone are managed by Punjabi-origin drivers," said Sharma.

Beyond trucking, Punjabis are engaged in farming, business, academics, and public service, thereby making significant contributions to the economic growth and social fabric of the US, while also serving as a strong cultural and economic bridge between our two nations, he said.

On Punjabi truck driver case, Sharma said, "We also most humbly request your good office to take up the case of Harjinder Singh with the concerned US authorities to ensure that his case is dealt with fairly, transparently, and in a humane manner." Sharma also sought legal and consular support to Harjinder, so that his case is dealt with fairly and transparently.

At the same time, it must be emphasised that the actions or misfortunes of one individual should never become grounds to stigmatise or punish an entire law-abiding community, said Sharma.

The Punjab BJP leader said the unfortunate incident in Florida was indeed tragic, it is neither fair nor just to penalise an entire community because of a single mishap.

"The imposition of sweeping restrictions not only jeopardises the livelihood of hardworking Punjabis but also undermines their invaluable contribution to the US economy and society. Such generalisation is deeply discriminatory and creates a sense of alienation among our diaspora," he said.

Sharma urged the Union minister to engage the Indian Embassy in Washington, DC to initiate dialogue with the relevant US authorities for an immediate review and reconsideration of the restrictions imposed on work visas for foreign truck drivers, thereby safeguarding the livelihood and future of Punjabi truck drivers and their families. PTI CHS SKY SKY