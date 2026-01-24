In letter to Adityanath on UP foundation day, PM hails state for taking development, heritage together

Lucknow, Jan 24 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Uttar Pradesh as an example where development goes hand in hand with heritage in a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the state's foundation day.

Modi hailed the state's transformation from a 'Bimaru' state into one of India's key growth engines and lauded its cultural, economic and infrastructure resurgence while underscoring the tourism potential of the state.

He also said the BJP government was removing decades of mistrust of common people by executing projects at a rapid pace.

Sharing the letter on social media platform X, Adityanath thanked the prime minister for his "affectionate and inspiring wishes" on Uttar Pradesh Day.

In his letter dated January 24, Modi extended his heartfelt greetings to all the people of UP on 'Uttar Pradesh Day'.

"I am a Member of Parliament from Kashi, and it is the people of Uttar Pradesh who elected me and sent me to the Lok Sabha; therefore, this day becomes even more special for me. The affection and warmth that I have received from the people of Uttar Pradesh are a great asset for me," Modi wrote.

"There is something special in the soil of Uttar Pradesh. Through its strength and talent, Uttar Pradesh has always accelerated the nation's development. I am happy that our Uttar Pradesh today is becoming an excellent example of the mantra of 'development as well as heritage'," he said.

The PM noted that UP is home to Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram; Mathura-Vrindavan, the birthplace of Lord Krishna; and from Sarnath, the teachings of Lord Buddha spread to the world. Uttar Pradesh is also home to the eternal Kashi and the sacred Prayagraj, he said.

"The consecration and flag hoisting at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the redevelopment of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham, the organisation of the Mahakumbh, and the ongoing Magh Mela reflect the cultural strength of UP. This strength is realising the immense potential for tourism in the state," he said.

From Jhansi and Meerut to Kakori, UP has also been the fertile ground of the freedom movement and many great personalities such as Rani Lakshmibai, Jhalkaribai, Begum Hazrat Mahal, Mangal Pandey, Ram Prasad Bismil, Chandrashekhar Azad and Ashfaqullah Khan were born in the state or carried out their work here, the PM said.

In the medieval period, Raja Suheldev put an end to the terror of invaders and history is also witness to the valour of Raja Bijli Pasi, he noted.

"Carrying forward such great and inspiring legacies, the people of Uttar Pradesh have, through their hard work, capability and dedication, created a distinct identity for the state. Today, Uttar Pradesh is rapidly moving towards becoming a one-trillion-dollar economy," the PM said.

He recalled there was a time when, due to projects remaining pending for decades, a sense of mistrust towards the system had developed among the common people. But today, under the BJP government, old projects are being completed and new projects are also being executed at a rapid pace, Modi said.

The 'PRAGATI' meetings held at the central level have also played an important role in this, he added.

After the Purvanchal Expressway, Bundelkhand Expressway and Delhi-Meerut Expressway, the Ganga Expressway is now set to give fresh momentum to UP's development, he said.

The PM added that UP is on the path to soon becoming a state with 21 airports and stands at the forefront in the country.

International airports in Lucknow, Varanasi and Ayodhya are opening our doors to the world. The Noida International Airport at Jewar will also soon give wings to the aspirations of millions of passengers, Modi said.

"With its vast human potential, Uttar Pradesh today is strengthening the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan'. The state has lakhs of MSMEs as well as small and cottage industries. Whether it is Banarasi saris, carpets from Bhadohi, perfumes from Kannauj or brassware from Moradabad, every district of Uttar Pradesh has its own strength," he said.

"The 'One District, One Product' initiative has empowered lakhs of small industries in the state. Along with this, the production of semiconductor chips, BrahMos missiles and the defence corridor are helping Uttar Pradesh emerge as a reflection of a developing India. We take pride in Uttar Pradesh being number one in mobile manufacturing," he added.

PM Modi noted that Uttar Pradesh has also become an example of strong law and order today. Along with setting new benchmarks, the state has presented outstanding examples by taking public service and welfare policies to the last person in the queue.

From a record number of new houses built for the poor to various facilities reaching them for a better life, all this reflects the BJP's commitment to 'antyodaya', he added.

"Uttar Pradesh is also moving ahead by embracing the mantra of "priority to the deprived". I remember that I had launched the Ujjwala Yojana, which has brought a major transformation in the lives of poor women, from Ballia in Uttar Pradesh. Today, the Ujjwala Yojana has become synonymous with poor welfare and women empowerment," he said.

"Today, is also an occasion of resolve for every citizen of Uttar Pradesh. All residents of the state must move forward with the resolve to make Uttar Pradesh number one on every parameter of development. Let us pledge to make Uttar Pradesh a leader in areas such as the Atmanirbhar Abhiyan, mission manufacturing and green energy," Modi said.

"In terms of population, Uttar Pradesh is the largest state in the country. When we move forward collectively with determined development goals, Uttar Pradesh's progress will also give new momentum to the nation's development," he said.

The resolve for a developed Uttar Pradesh will, day by day, become a source of energy for achieving the goal of a developed India, the PM said.

Adityanath extended his heartfelt thanks to the prime minister "for his warm and motivating greetings" in his post on X.