In letter to Assembly Secretariat, Services dept says 3 officers have sought transfer

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Services department of Delhi government has clarified to the Assembly Secretariat that three officers posted there have sought transfer and submitted applications in this regard, officials said on Monday.

The clarification comes in response to accusations by Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel in a press conference last month, that the officers of Services department were "threatening" officers of Assembly Secretariat with disciplinary action and transfer.

In a letter to Delhi assembly secretary, a deputy secretary of the Services department said that there were requests for transfer by three officers posted as deputy secretaries in the assembly on the completion of three years at the posts held by them.

In fact, two officers were posted at the Assembly Secretariat for more than five years, said the Services department letter.

The three assembly officers were Sadanand Sah, posted since September 4, 2019, Sunil Dutt Sharma, posted since July 20, 2018, and C Velmurugan, posted since February 19, 2015.

"The above officers have submitted advance applications at their own. However, in view of the observations made by the the Speaker, I am directed to request the Secretary, Delhi Legislative Assembly to take this factual status on record and to convey any comments within a week time so that the Services department process such requests," said the letter by deputy secretary of Services department.

The tussle between the Delhi assembly and officers at Delhi government's Services and Vigilance departments has been going on since 116 fellows recruited under the Delhi Assembly Research Centre Fellowship Programme at the Assembly Secretariat were removed on the orders of Lt Governor VK Saxena in July this year. PTI VIT VIT SKY SKY