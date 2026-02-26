In letter to Delhi LG, CM, BJP leader demands action against 'encroachments' in Chandni Chowk

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) The Delhi BJP's media department head Praveen Shankar Kapoor on Thursday wrote to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, demanding a probe into alleged land grabbing attempts in the Chandni Chowk area.

Kapoor alleged that during a procession on Wednesday by members of a minority community who were "encroaching upon land" in the Chandi Chowk area, a slogan "Jo Zameen Sarkari Hai, Wo Zameen Hamari Hai" (the government land is ours) was raised.

He also claimed that the procession by "land grabbers" was taken out on the main Chandni Chowk road under police protection and demanded a probe into the alleged encroachment attempts.

When asked about the alleged attempts, Delhi Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood said, "'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas' is our priority, but anyone who crosses the line of the Constitution would be punished. It is the Rekha Gupta government which takes strong, decisive action." Residents and traders of Chandni Chowk have been repeatedly writing to the authorities over the "rise in encroachment" upon roads of Old Delhi, such as the Deewan Hall Road, Esplanade Road, around Jama Masjid, Khari Baoli, Nai Sadak and other parts of the walled city, Kapoor said.

The BJP leader, who is also the general secretary of the Chandni Chowk Nagrik Manch, stated that the Delhi High Court too has recently raised concerns about encroachments around Jama Masjid and Chandni Chowk. PTI VIT VIT NSD NSD