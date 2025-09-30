In letter to Delhi top cop, IYC seeks action against BJP leader for 'death threat' to Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Tuesday said it has written to the Delhi Police Commissioner seeking action against a BJP spokesperson for allegedly issuing a death threat to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a live television debate.

The Congress youth wing said they had to approach senior police officers as police refused to accept their complaint on the alleged incident.

The youth wing said the incident was "shameful" and said it exposed the BJP's "hate-filled politics" and "desperation" against Gandhi's fight against the "divisive RSS-BJP ideology".

"This is not just a threat to Rahul Gandhi ji, but to the very spirit of Indian democracy," IYC national in-charge Krishna Allavaru said in a statement.

IYC president Uday Bhanu said, "Rahul Gandhi Ji is the voice of India's youth, farmers, workers, women and the marginalised." IYC legal department chairman Roopesh Singh Bhadauria alleged Tughlak Road police station refused to accept a complaint on the matter, so it has now escalated the matter to senior police officials and the News Broadcasters and Digital Standards Authority, demanding immediate FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. PTI SLB SKY SKY