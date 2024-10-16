In letter to EC, Congress seeks transfer of police officers for 'inaction' in Rupahihat violence

Guwahati, Oct 16 (PTI) The opposition Congress in Assam on Wednesday wrote to the Election Commission, seeking the transfer of some police officers in Nagaon district, including the SP, alleging that they did not take action against BJP workers who were behind the violence in Rupahihat.

A delegation of Congress leaders, comprising its state working president Jakir Hussain Sikdar and senior leader Ripun Bora, met Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anurag Goel and submitted a memorandum in this regard.

The Congress alleged that BJP workers attacked its supporters and the convoy of its MLAs on Tuesday in Rupahihat when they had taken out a procession to campaign for the bypoll to the Samaguri assembly seat.

"Following the incident, a delegation of MLAs met the Nagaon SP and requested him to take prompt action. Several complaints were filed in Rupahi and Khatowal police stations but no action has been taken so far," it alleged.

The Congress also claimed that SP Swapneel Deka and OCs Sanjib Kumar Roy and Biku Barman of Rupahi and Khatowal police stations, respectively, were "hobnobbing" with BJP leaders.

"They are indulging in activities which are detrimental to free and fair elections in the state," the letter said.

The Congress urged the EC to immediately transfer the police officers to ensure free and fair elections in Samaguri where polling is scheduled on November 13.

Sikdar later told reporters that they will also submit a memorandum to DGP GP Singh over the matter.

People from both the Congress and the BJP were injured in the clash that happened in Rupahihat.

The BJP had alleged that Dhubri MP ‎Rakibul Hussain had brought "goons" from elsewhere who went on a rampage, tearing its posters and banners, besides attacking its supporters. PTI DG DG SOM