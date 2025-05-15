In-line baggage screening system inaugurated at Port Blair airport

Port Blair, May 15 (PTI) To bolster security and improve passenger convenience, the In-Line Baggage Screening System (ILBS) was inaugurated at the Veer Savarkar International Airport here on Thursday.

Airport Director Devender Yadav inaugurated the new facility in the presence of officials from the Airports Authority of India (AAI), AAI Cargo Logistics and Allied Services, CISF, various airlines and passengers.

Speaking to PTI, Yadav said, "We have commissioned ILBS with advanced CTX 9800 DSI (Computed Tomography) scanners. This in-line hold baggage system (HBS) is integrated with airport Baggage Handling System (BHS) to provide a complete automation of hold baggage processing and screening system." "The advanced ILBS system, which also includes an explosives detection system, is capable of handling up to 1,500 bags per hour, making the baggage screening process faster and efficient," he added.

Earlier, hold baggage screening was done through standalone X-ray machines, which was slow and led to big queues.