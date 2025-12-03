In Lok Sabha, Punjab MPs demand special package for state's flood-hit farmers

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Lok Sabha members from Punjab on Wednesday raised the issue of the plight of farmers in the state who faced massive losses due to heavy rains in August-September and demanded a special package from the Centre.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, AAP member Malvinder Singh Kang said farmers in 2,500 villages across six districts of Punjab faced severe losses in August-September when the state faced the brunt of heavy rains.

Kang said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Union ministers visited Punjab in the aftermath of the natural disaster, but the state has not received a single penny of the assistance promised by the Centre. "I demand the Government of India announce a special package of Rs 50,000 crore to help the farmers of Punjab," he said.

Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal said heavy rains in Punjab had left five lakh hectares of arable land under silt brought down by the Ravi and Beas rivers which were flowing in spate.

She urged the Central government to make efforts to mitigate the sufferings of farmers of Punjab who had endure huge crop losses due to devastating floods three months ago.

Badal, a former union minister, wanted the government to credit compensation directly into the bank accounts of farmers to ensure they did not suffer due to cross-claims on flood relief between the Centre and the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab. PTI SKU SKU NSD NSD