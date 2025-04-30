In Lord Krishna's land, many temples reject call to boycott Muslims, say bhakti transcends boundaries

Mathura, Apr 30 (PTI) In the land of Lord Krishna, several prominent temples in Mathura and Vrindavan have pushed back against growing calls for boycotting Muslims - either from entering temples or for business interactions - stressing that devotion (bhakti) knows no religion or caste.

This comes almost a week after the terrorist attack in Kashmir Valley's Pahalgam that left 26 people, mostly holidayers, dead in a targeted attack on them.

"Bhakti is supreme in Brijmandal. It rises above knowledge or even detachment (vairagya). If someone has faith and comes for darshan, why should we oppose it?" asked Gyanendra Kishor Goswami, Rajbhog Seva Adhikari at the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan.

"This is clearly stated in the first 'Skandh' of the 'Srimad Bhagwat'," he added.

Recounting a historical example, Goswami said, "Bankey Bihari doesn't teach us to discriminate. Akbar came to meet Swami Haridas and offered 'itra' (perfume) for the deity, and Swamiji accepted it." Goswami also highlighted the integral role that Muslims have historically played in temple traditions.

"They play the 'nafiris' (ceremonial instruments) and sing bhajans for Thakurji. Much of the intricate 'mukut' (crowns) and embroidery work is done by them. Even Bankey Bihari's attire comes from artisans across India, many of whom follow different faiths. We are not concerned about their religion - only the devotion in their work." "Whoever works for Thakurji must do so with a pure heart," he said.

Many others also emphasised inclusivity.

"When God didn't stop Raskhan or Rahim from composing bhajans, who are we to stop anyone from praying?" asked Lala Pandit, priest at Danghati Temple in Goverdhan. "Lord Krishna is the god of love. There's no space for hatred in his land." Mahant Dinesh Chaturvedi of the Kali Temple in Mathura echoed this: "How can anyone stop a devotee from entering a temple? Temples are public places. Good and bad people exist in every religion." Commenting on the practicality of such boycotts, he said, "You can't go around asking every shopkeeper's religion before buying something. Besides, there are many Muslims who've helped tourists in Kashmir. We must not paint everyone with the same brush." Govind Pandey, priest of the Dauji Temple in Baldev, saw no issue in buying from Muslims either.

"The temple welcomes everyone who wants darshan. The local Muslim community is very cooperative," he said.

However, Mohit Maral Goswami of the Radhaballabh Temple in Vrindavan took a contrary view.

"Muslims are not allowed inside Radhaballabh temple," he said, adding, "We should discourage buying from them." Renowned astrologer and Bhagwat speaker Keshav Acharya, however, reiterated the spiritual basis for inclusion.

"If someone respects and believes in our traditions, then there's no problem. 'Jaat-paat poonche na koi, jo Hari ko bhaje so Hari ka hoi''anyone who prays to God belongs to God," he said.

Acharya pointed out that bhajans written by Muslim poets are still sung in temples with reverence.

"If they have faith and a pure heart, there's no issue in buying from them," he added.

"But if someone is engaging only for business gain without any respect for the faith, then perhaps there is a question." "Anyone who comes for darshan is a darshanarthi (seeker) to us," said Rakesh Chaturvedi of the Dwarkadheesh Temple in Mathura.

"There's no harm in buying from Muslims. Some people are simply trying to sow division in society." "If someone from another religion comes for darshan, we should feel happy. At least they are recognising and following our faith. In that sense, we're increasing our followers," he added. PTI COR KIS ZMN