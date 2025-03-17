In LS, Cong MP questions elevation of professor, who 'praised' Godse, as Dean of NIT Calicut

New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) Congress MP M K Raghavan on Monday questioned the appointment of professor A Shaija as the dean (planning and development) of NIT Calicut, saying her elevation will not send the right message as she had praised Mahamta Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, the Kozhikode MP said National Institute of Technology (NIT), Calicut, is one of country's premiere institutions and such appointments must be made with utmost transparency.

He said Shaija had made a "controversial statement in 2024 praising the assassin of Mahamta Gandhi".

"She said she is proud of Godse for saving India. This statement led to an FIR being registered against the person and investigation is currently underway," he said. "Unfortunately, she was elevated for this critical statement of hers. I wish to know what message will this give to the nation as whole." A Shaija, a professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at NIT Calicut, was last month appointed the Dean of the institute, sparking a row.

On Gandhi's death anniversary in 2024, she posted on Facebook, "Proud of Godse for saving India"." She was commenting on a post by an advocate that read, "Hindu Mahasabha activist Nathuram Godse, a hero of many in Bharat".

Shaija later deleted the comment, but the screenshots were widely circulated. Acting on complaints against her, the Kozhikode City police registered a case under IPC section 153 (wantonly giving provocation, with intent to cause riot).

The Congress had said it would launch an agitation at the institute in April, demanding the withdrawal of the decision appointing Shaija as the dean (planning and development).