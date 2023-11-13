In Madhya Pradesh rally, PM assures people of ‘Modi guarantee’

Barwani, Nov 13 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday assured people of Madhya Pradesh that all promises made by BJP to them will be fulfilled after the party retains power in the state.

He also said the Centre's free ration scheme, covering 80 crore poor people, will continue for five more years.

“All promises made to you will be fulfilled. This is my guarantee,” PM Modi said, addressing an election rally at Barwani in MP.

Slamming the Congress, Modi said that party can even promise to build a 'castle of gold' for coming to power.

Speaking about the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda on November 15, Modi said, “It is a matter of pride for the BJP government that we had the opportunity to declare this day as the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas.” The PM said India’s tribals have enriched the country’s culture. He referred to the contribution of tribal warriors and freedom fighters in India’s freedom struggle.

“The tribal community was neglected by the Congress government, BJP has provided the community respect,” he said.

Modi also mentioned about his visit to the border to celebrate Diwali with soldiers amid the hustle and bustle of electioneering.

“This election is about deciding the bright future of Madhya Pradesh,” Modi said. He blamed Congress leaders for pushing the state into a “dark well”, adding BJP has pulled Madhya Pradesh out of darkness. PTI MAS RSY VT VT