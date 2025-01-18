In Maharashtra, 6 million families to benefit from Svamitva scheme, says Fadnavis

Mumbai, Jan 18 (PTI) Six million families in Maharashtra will benefit from the Svamitva Yojana, which which has been conceptualised recognizing the importance of rural development as the foundation of national progress, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday.

He was speaking here after Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed around 65 lakh Svamitva property cards from Delhi. Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan and CM Fadnavis joined the event online from Sahyadri Guest House in the metropolis.

"This initiative is not limited to being a government project but is a transformative step for the social, economic, and administrative structure of rural India. It will reduce uncertainty and disputes over land ownership in rural areas," Fadnvis said.

"Ownership of land often becomes difficult to prove, leading to an increase in legal cases and hindering the development process. The Svamitva Scheme will address these challenges. Under the scheme, modern drone technology is used to survey land in villages, and legal ownership certificates are provided to individuals," he added.

These certificates not only serve as proof of ownership but also create significant opportunities for economic empowerment, Fadnavis said.

Property cards under the Svamitva scheme are being distributed to beneficiaries across more than 50,000 villages in 10 states, namely Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and two Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh In Maharashtra, these cards were distributed to beneficiaries in Palghar, Alibag and Thane. PTI MR BNM