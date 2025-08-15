In maiden I-Day speech, Delhi CM pledges to rejuvenate Yamuna, provide world-class infrastructure

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, in her maiden Independence Day speech on Friday, pledged to rejuvenate the Yamuna and assured people that her government would develop world-class infrastructure.

During the event at the Chhatrasal Stadium amid a heavy downpour, she announced that her government would form a welfare board for gig workers to ensure their wellbeing.

She stressed that her government was working to address the issue of waterlogging and better roads.

"I pledge to rejuvenate the Yamuna. Our government is working from day one to clean it. Several promises were made to clean the Yamuna, but little was achieved. Yamuna will be clean to an extent that we will be able to see the Sun's reflection in its waters, and we will be able to perform veneration on its banks," the chief minister added.

Assuring people that Delhi would soon be the city of dreams, she said the BJP government was committed to providing Delhi with an infrastructure that is the best in the country.

Highlighting the achievements of her government, Gupta said it recently passed a bill to regulate fees of private schools as she stressed that "we are the custodians of the pockets of parents".

The chief minister emphasised that her government had promised to provide the highest rewards to medal winners in the Olympics and Commonwealth Games. "For the first time, we will ensure job security for the youth who contribute to the growth and development of sports in Delhi," she added.

In the nearly half-an-hour-long speech, Gupta said the Delhi government will provide a pucca house to every slum resident in the capital and will also open Atal Canteens to provide food to the needy at Rs 5. PTI SLB VIT BUN NSD NSD