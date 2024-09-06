In major administrative rejig, Rajasthan govt transfers over 100 IAS officers

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has transferred more than 100 IAS officers, including the divisional commissioners of Jaipur and Banswara, in a major administrative reshuffle.

According to a personnel department order late on Thursday, 96 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers were transferred while 10 awaiting orders have got a new posting.

Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) Akhil Arora and Principal Secretary (Home) Anand Kumar, however, have retained their positions.

Arora was also the additional chief secretary in the finance department during the previous Congress government. Kumar has been in the home department since 2022.

Among those transferred in the reshuffle are the divisional commissioners of Jaipur and Banswara, besides the collectors of 13 districts, including Jaipur.

Shubhra Singh, who was posted as additional chief secretary (health), will take over as roadways chairperson. There had been discussions about replacing her for a long time.

Gayatri A Rathore has been transferred from the tourism department and will take charge as principal secretary in the health department.

Bhaskar Sawant will be the principal secretary of the public health engineering department. Samit Sharma has been transferred to the animal husbandry department.

Shreya Guha, the additional chief secretary in the transport department, has been transferred to the rural development department.

Vaibhav Galaria, who was the principal secretary in the agriculture department, will take charge as the principal secretary in the urban development and housing department. He replaces T Ravikant, who has been posted as principal secretary in the mines and petroleum department.

Bhanu Prakash Eturu, the chairperson of all three power companies in the state, will take over as secretary in the tribal development department. He has been replaced by Aarti Dogra as the discoms chief. Dogra was posted in the Chief Minister's Office during the previous Ashok Gehlot dispensation.

Neeraj K Pawan, the Banswara divisional commissioner, has been appointed as administrative secretary in the sports department. Rashmi Gupta will take charge as Jaipur divisional commissioner in place of Aarushi Ajay Malik.

Jitendra Soni, the new Jaipur collector, was given additional charges as collector of Dudu and Jaipur Rural.