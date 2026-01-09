In major reshuffle, Bihar govt transfers 22 IAS, 71 IPS officers

Patna, Jan 9 (PTI) The Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar on Friday carried out a major bureaucratic reshuffle, transferring 22 IAS and 71 IPS officers.

Besides, 10 officers of the Bihar Police Service (BPS) have also been transferred.

According to a notification issued by the General Administration Department, Shubham Kumar, the 2021 IAS batch topper, has been appointed Deputy Development Commissioner (DDC) of Nalanda, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's home district.

He was earlier serving as municipal commissioner of the Bhagalpur Municipal Corporation.

Rituraj Pratap Singh, a 2022-batch officer, has been appointed the municipal commissioner of Muzaffarpur. In all, nine districts have been assigned new DDCs, while five IAS officers have been given subdivision-level postings.

Sameer Saurabh, a 2019-batch officer, has been appointed the managing director of the Bihar State Milk Co-operative Federation Ltd (COMFED), the notification said.

Deepak Kumar Mishra of the 2019 batch, who was serving as municipal commissioner of Nalanda, has been appointed Joint Secretary in the Chief Minister’s Secretariat. He has also been given the additional charge as Additional Director-cum-Mission Director in the Bihar Development Mission.

Abhishek Palasia has been named the Municipal Commissioner of Gaya, while Kumar Nishant Vivek has been shifted from Gopalganj to the Bihar Sharif Municipal Corporation.

Shrikant Kundlik Khandekar has been transferred from Nalanda to the Patna Zila Parishad as Deputy Development Commissioner.

In the police ranks, Kundan Krishnan of the 1994 batch has been given full-fledged charge as Director General of the Special Task Force (STF), while Sunil Kumar of the 1996 batch has been appointed Additional Director General (Headquarters).

Kaml Kishor Singh, also of the 1996 batch, has been given additional charge of ADG (Railways).

Swapna Gautam Mehsram of the 2011 batch has been posted as DIG of the State Crime Records Bureau, according to an order issued by the Home Department.

Further, Santosh Kumar has been appointed Superintendent of Police of Kishanganj, Jitendra Kumar as SP of Araria, Vinay Tiwary as SP of Gopalganj and Sushil Kumar as Senior Superintendent of Police SSP of Gaya, the order said. PTI PKD SOM