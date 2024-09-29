In major reshuffle, Odisha govt transfers 55 IPS officers

Bhubaneswar, Sept 29 (PTI) In a major reshuffle in the state's police ranks, the Odisha government on Sunday transferred over 55 IPS officers, including SPs of 21 districts, according to notifications.

Senior IPS officer AK Ray of the 1988 batch was appointed DG (Prisons and Correctional Services), while Vinaytosh Mishra of the 1993 batch was made ADG (Crime Branch).

RP Koche was made the new Director of Intelligence, Arun Bothra was appointed ADG (Railways & Coastal Security), and Saumyendra Kumar Priyadarsi was named the new ADG (Modernisation).

Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda was made ADG (Training) and Director of Biju Patnaik State Police Academy (BPSPA). Suresh Dev Detta Singh will replace Panda as the police commissioner of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack, according to the notification.

Anup Kumar Sahoo was posted as IGP (Training) at BPSPA, whereas S Shyni was appointed as IGP (Crime Against Women and Children Wing).

Sanjay Kumar Kaushal was named the new IG (Vigilance Organisation), Deepak Kumar was appointed IG (Fire Service and Home Guards), and JN Pankaj was made IG (Operation).

In another notification, the government said it has appointed Pinak Mishra as the new DCP of Bhubaneswar. He will replace Prateek Singh, who has been transferred as SP of Cuttack (Rural).

Ganjam SP Jagmohan Mena was posted as DCP of Cuttack, while Loganayagi Divya V was appointed the SP of Vigilance. PTI BBM BBM SOM