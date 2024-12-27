In Manmohan's death, country has lost great economist: RSS affiliate Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) The All India Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, an RSS affiliate, paid rich tributes to Manmohan Singh and said with the death of the former prime minister the country has lost a great economist who accelerated economic progress of the country.

In a statement, Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram's national president Satyendra Singh said the former prime minister will also be remembered for his sensitivity towards the problems of the tribal society.

"He played an important role in enactment of the Forest Rights Act in 2006 to rectify the historical injustice done to the tribal society," he said.

He had also expressed concern over the "exploitation" of the tribal society many times, Singh added.

"All India Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram expresses grief over the demise of Padma Vibhushan awardee Dr Manmohan Singh and pays emotional tribute to his memory," the Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram chief said. PTI PK KSS KSS