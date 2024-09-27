In meeting with EC, Cong opposes polling stations in housing societies; BJP wants voting on workday

Mumbai, Sep 27 (PTI) The Election Commission (EC) led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Friday met representatives of all political parties to seek their suggestions for the upcoming Maharashtra polls.

The BJP suggested voting on a working day, while the Congress objected to having polling stations in housing societies.

It was a one-on-one meeting with each party.

The Congress delegation was led by Munaf Hakim and Gajanan Desai.

Hakim told PTI that his party is opposed to the decision to set up polling stations in housing societies.

He said the Congress also demanded that constables and senior cops posted in a police station for longer durations be shifted.

Mihir Kotecha and Ashish Shelar represented the BJP.

According to Kotecha, BJP told the top EC officials that there should not be more than 1,000 voters in each booth, which is now between 1,500 and 1,600 voters. Polling should be held on a working day and long weekends should be avoided, suggested the BJP, he said.

BJP also urged the EC to avoid delays and long queues at polling booths. Kotecha said his party demanded better facilities for senior citizens and suggested that voters should get to exercise their franchise with minimal delay once they enter a booth.

Subhash Desai of Shiv Sena (UBT) told PTI that his party suggested that the comfort of voters, particularly senior citizens, should be prioritised. He said elections should be held in as few phases as possible.

Representatives of NCP, NCP (SP), AAP and BSP also conveyed their suggestions and demands.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly will likely be held in November. PTI MR NR