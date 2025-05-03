In meeting with revenue officials, Adityanath calls for timely resolution of public interest cases

Lucknow, May 3 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed revenue department officials to fast-track the timely settlement of disputes and accelerate the digitisation of land records, describing them as key to public trust, investment and transparent governance.

He emphasised a people-centric, tech-driven and accountable work culture in the department, according to an official statement.

Adityanath instructed the officials to expedite the digitisation of remaining land records and prioritise uploading urban land data on the portal.

He called for a user-friendly redesign of the revenue council portal and the creation of an integrated dashboard -- from lekhpal to commissioner -- for better monitoring and public benefit.

He also laid stress on displaying the authorities' land-use data in 'khatauni (landholding record)' and simplifying the land-use change process under Section 80 to ensure greater transparency.

"Emphasising the need for full automation of transfer cases, the chief minister highlighted its potential to provide citizens with timely justice and ease," according to the statement. "He also directed the implementation of technical intervention and transparency in the consolidation process, urging sensitivity in handling complex consolidation cases to avoid social disputes." Adityanath ordered that undisputed inheritance cases be resolved within 15 working days.

He also instructed the mandatory resolution of all pending cases related to 'khatauni', Aadhaar seeding, farmer registry, measurement and 'khasra (plot details)' investigation within the set timeframe, with additional human resources allocation, as needed.

The department reported the issuance of more than 36 lakh caste, residence and income certificates last year, with 85 per cent processed online within seven working days.

Commending this progress, the chief minister instructed the officials to further enhance service delivery for greater effectiveness and transparency.

He praised the department for its swift response during natural disasters, noting that more than 3.5 lakh affected families received assistance through Direct Benefit Transfer in 2023-24.

He also directed the complete disposal of all pending applications under the Mukhyamantri Krishak Accident Welfare Scheme within the next 10 working days.