In meeting with UAE deputy PM, PM Modi emphasises on implementation of IMEEC

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reiterated India's commitment to support long-term peace, stability and security in West Asia at a meeting with UAE's Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Advertisment

Modi also laid special emphasis on the implementation of the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor (IMEEC) as a historic initiative to foster regional connectivity and prosperity, an official readout said.

Billed as a pathbreaking initiative, the IMEEC envisages a vast road, railroad and shipping networks among India, Saudi Arabia, the United States and Europe with an aim to ensure integration among Asia, Middle East and West.

The IMEEC was firmed up on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in September last year in Delhi. An agreement was signed by India, Saudi Arabia, the European Union, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the US and some other G20 partners for the corridor.

Advertisment

In a post on 'X', Modi said the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is poised to achieve "unprecedented heights".

"We are committed to working towards peace, stability and security in West Asia and the wider region," he said.

Al Nahyan, also the UAE's foreign minister, is on a three-day visit to India.

Advertisment

"Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan shared perspective on the prevailing situation in West Asia. The prime minister reiterated India's commitment to support long term peace, stability and security of the region," the readout said.

Modi's emphasis on peace and stability in West Asia comes days after rebel forces overthrew President Bashar Assad's authoritarian government in Syria as well as the situation in Gaza.

India on Monday called for a peaceful and inclusive Syrian-led political process to bring stability in that country.

Advertisment

In the meeting, Modi and Al Nahyan emphasized strengthening India-UAE comprehensive strategic partnership including in the areas of technology, energy, and people-to-people ties, the Indian readout said.

The prime minister conveyed his warm wishes to President of the UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, it said.

He expressed satisfaction at the frequent high-level visits and exchanges, including the visit of Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to India in September which marked a "generational continuity" in bilateral relations, it added.

Advertisment

Modi also thanked the leadership of the UAE for ensuring the welfare of the large and vibrant Indian community in that country, the readout said.

About 3.5 million strong and vibrant Indian community forms the largest expatriate group in the UAE.

The meeting between Modi and UAE Deputy Prime Minister Al Nahyan took place ahead of the India-UAE Strategic Dialogue.

Advertisment

Following the landmark visit of Prime Minister Modi to the UAE in August 2015, bilateral relations between the two countries were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The bilateral trade and investment ties witnessed a major upswing after the sides inked a comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) in 2022.

The trade pact provides for numerous benefits, including the elimination and reduction of tariffs, fostering an open trade environment, and enhances market access for service providers across various sectors.

Advertisment

It also addresses technical barriers and provides access to government procurement opportunities.

The two countries are among each other's top trading partners with a bilateral trade of about USD 85 billion in 2022-23, according to official data.

The UAE is also among the top four investors in India in terms of foreign direct investments in 2022-23. PTI MPB KVK KVK