In Meghalaya, posters put up to welcome President Murmu bear photos of CM, Guv

Shillong, Jan 16 (PTI) Posters were put up to welcome President Droupadi Murmu to Meghalaya on Tuesday, but strangely, they do not bear her photo but of Governor Phagu Chauhan and Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

The posters, also depicting photographs of Deputy Chief Ministers Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar, were found on lamp posts, pillars and trees at various places in the state capital Shillong and Tura town in West Garo Hills district.

During her visit to the northeastern state, Murmu attended several programmes.

The posters bear the state emblem - the Lion capital of Ashoka. At least one of them also has ‘Government of Meghalaya’ written on it.

The posters depicting local leaders instead of the President did not go down well with the BJP Yuva Morcha which slammed the state government for it.

BJYM state president Mewaker Lyngdoh posted on social media: "This ignorance is not just an insult to our Hon'ble President of India but also an insult to the Constitution. The office of the President is a constitutional post. We cannot accept such an insult to the constitutional head of the State i.e. Bharat… Shame! Shame! Shame!" This also indicates how casually work is carried out in the state, he said.

Efforts to get a reaction from the government did not yield results as calls went unanswered. PTI JOP NN