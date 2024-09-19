In memorandum to Guv, Congress seeks investigation against Tripura minister

Agartala, Sep 19 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday submitted a memorandum to Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu, seeking an investigation against Tribal Welfare Minister Bikash Debbarma, alleging that he was involved in corruption.

A five-member delegation of the state Congress led by its president Asish Kumar Saha met the governor.

"We sought the governor's intervention on the sensitive issue," Saha told the reporters.

He alleged that Debbarma was involved in corruption in the Rs 14,000-crore socio-economic development project for tribals, funded by the World Bank.

He said that Debbarma in his election affidavit declared himself as a social worker and stated that he only had assets worth Rs 56 lakh, besides mentioning his spouse as a housewife.

"Now, within one year and five months of becoming a minister, his wealth has increased manyfold. He has also claimed that he has a flat in Delhi, and under-construction houses in Lambucherra, Nandannagar and Teliamura. He did not reveal these assets in the affidavit," he alleged.

Saha claimed that Debbarma lied to the EC by filing a "false affidavit".

"So, the state Congress is not only demanding his sacking but also his dismissal as a member of the assembly," he said.

BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjee said the allegations levelled against Debbarma were not true.

"The allegations levelled against the minister are not true and we strongly deny them. We are with him. The opposition is trying to divert the people's attention by levelling baseless allegations," he said. PTI PS SOM