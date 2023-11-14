In memorandum to L-G, DUSU demands ban on hookah bars around campus

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Delhi University Students' Union President Tushar Dedha on Tuesday demanded a ban on hookah bars around the university campus that serve hookah and alcohol to students.

Dedha met Lt Governor VK Saxena and submitted a memorandum enlisting five demands related to students' welfare.

"Being the representative of thousands of Delhi University students, I have following few issues for your kind consideration ... You are requested to consider the demands at priority level and take necessary action," the memorandum read.

The memorandum demanded concessional metro passes for Delhi University students and a resumption of U-Special bus services to make their travel cheaper and more convenient.

It also demanded the establishment of the university's east campus for the students' convenience.

The memorandum also sought Saxena's help in ensuring permanent recruitment of teachers in 12 Delhi University colleges funded by the city government. PTI SJJ SZM