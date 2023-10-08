In memorandum to Rajasthan governor, BJP demands state home minister's resignation

Jaipur, Oct 8 (PTI) BJP leaders on Sunday submitted a memorandum to Governor Kalraj Mishra alleging a rise in crimes against women in Rajasthan and demanded the resignation of the state's home minister.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is also in charge of the home department. "Law and order in the state have completely collapsed and the common man of Rajasthan is feeling unsafe," alleged Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore after submitting the memorandum.

He claimed that in the last 48 hours, incidents of crime against women, including rape, have occurred at 13 places in Rajasthan. "A case of women's harassment is reported every 48 hours," the BJP leader alleged.

"A terrible incident has happened in Peepalkhunt of Pratapgarh district. Two minor girls were tortured by some people and they ended their lives after police took no action despite repeated complaints," he claimed.

"We have given a memorandum to Governor Kalraj Mishra demanding the resignation of the state's home minister," Rathore said while alleging that in the last six months, police have filed charge sheets in just 33 per cent of the cases.

He said that the Governor has assured the BJP delegation that top officials of the state's law department will seek a factual report in this regard from the police commissioner and the director general of police. Besides Rathore, BJP leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Ghanshyam Tiwari, Kirori Lal Meena, BJP MP and the party's state general secretary Diya Kumari, its national spokesperson and parliamentarian Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, national secretary Alka Singh Gurjar were among the who submitted the memorandum to Governor Kalraj Mishra. PTI AG NSD NSD