H D Kumaraswamy gets all JD(S) MLAs together, rubbishes talk of defection

Hassan: JD(S) Karnataka President H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday expressed faith in the party's legislators and said none of them would jump ship to the Congress as claimed by the ruling party.

The former chief minister questioned the ruling party's "duplicity" in accusing the BJP of 'Operation Lotus' while its own leaders, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, are making open claims about MLAs and leaders from the BJP and JD(S) joining the Congress.

The JD(S) leadership convened a meeting of its legislators and party leaders in this district headquarters town yesterday to convey a message of unity, amid reports that many of its legislators would defect to the Congress.

All the legislators also visited the famous Hasanamba temple here and offered prayers.

"Out of 19 MLAs in yesterday's meeting, 18 MLAs have attended. The 19th MLA -- who has not come -- Sharanagouda Kandakur (Gurmitkal MLA) is like a son of our house. He is in a bit of confusion. Will set things right; it is not a big issue," Kumaraswamy said.

There is none in the party who is disgruntled and wants to quit "falling prey to the allurements of the Congress government", he said. "Despite the hate politics of this government, by not supporting development in their constituencies (of JDS MLAs), none of our MLAs will quit the party under pressure from the Congress."

However, Kandakur, who is unhappy over JD(S)'s alliance with BJP, speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, said he did not attend the party meeting as he had to attend a "committee meeting" in Bengaluru. He said he had "not informed" the party about his inability to attend.

Asked whether he was disgruntled with the party, the MLA said, "There is no such thing. Even if it is there, such a thing cannot be shared before the media... I have already shared my unhappiness over the alliance with BJP with the leadership."

He said he met the chief minister and other ministers but it was only to talk about development works, and that no one from the Congress has contacted him. "According to me, Congress has no such need as they have 136 MLAs." Party president Kumaraswamy asserted that all JD(S) workers are united like a family and said the meeting was called to give clarity and to send a message of unity, amid a misinformation campaign that five to eight legislators might quit the party.

"Today also I saw media reports about this government's intelligence department giving them (Cong govt) information about 35-40 MLAs becoming victims to 'Operation Kamala' in the garb of a trip to Mumbai," he said. "To stop it, Congress high command including CM and DCM are making efforts," he added, noting that the same Congress leaders on the other hand are claiming that a number of BJP and JD(S) leaders were ready to join the ruling party.

Asking why the 136-MLA-strong Congress government has come to a situation where they are calling breakfast and dinner meetings and warnings are being given to leaders and legislators, Kumaraswamy advised the ruling party to set its affairs in order, instead of making claims about other parties' legislators quitting.

"By making such false claims, Congress is indulging in low grade politics. They are creating a situation where other party workers lose confidence in their own legislators and start doubting them," he said.

Claiming that the Congress fears JD(S), despite the regional party having very few legislators, Kumaraswamy said the ruling party is "petrified" hearing about the BJP-JD(S) alliance.

There is a preliminary agreement for alliance after discussions with the Delhi leadership of the BJP, he said in response to a question. The further process of alliance will begin once the five state elections are over, and that process will include state BJP leaders being taken into confidence, he added.

He also indicated that the BJP is likely to focus on its state unit, including appointing a leader of opposition in the state, after the elections in five states.