'In Modi's two Indias, justice is dependent on wealth': Rahul on Pune car accident

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) After public outrage over a rich juvenile getting bail after a Porsche car allegedly driven by him knocked down two persons in Pune, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "creating" two Indias where justice is "dependent on wealth".

"Narendra Modi is creating two Indias - where even justice is dependent on wealth," he said in a post in Hindi on X.

Gandhi also shared a video statement in his post where he said if a bus driver, truck driver, Ola or Uber driver kills someone by mistake, they are jailed for 10 years and their key is thrown away.

"But, if a 16-17 year old son of a rich family drives a Porsche car after getting drunk and kills two people, he is told to write an essay. Why don't you ask the bus driver or truck driver to write an essay. Why don't they ask the Uber or auto driver to write it," he asked.

"When Narendra Modi was asked that two Indias are being created - one of the rich billionaires and the other of the poor, he replies saying does he make everyone poor.

"The question is not this, but of justice. Both the rich and the poor should get justice. Justice should be the same for everyone. That is why we are fighting against injustice," Gandhi said in his video.

Gandhi was referring to the accident that took place in Pune in the early hours of Sunday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis have instructed for stringent action in the case of a car accident allegedly involving a 17-year-old boy that killed two persons, Pune police chief said on Tuesday.

The Porsche car, allegedly driven by the juvenile, who the police claim was drunk at the time, knocked down two motorbike riders in the Kalyani Nagar area of Pune city in the early hours of Sunday, causing their deaths, as per officials.

The police have detained the boy's father, who is a real estate developer, and arrested three executives of two hotels for serving liquor to the juvenile, they said.

The accused teenager was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board which granted him bail.

The Madhya Pradesh-based parents of the victims of the car accident in Maharashtra's Pune have also sought stringent punishment for the accused boy as well as his parents, accusing them of being responsible for the death of their children.

The two deceased - Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, both 24-year-old IT professionals and hailing from Madhya Pradesh - died on Sunday after the motorcycle they were riding was hit by a speeding Porsche car in Pune. While Ashwini hailed from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, Anish came from Birsinghpur Pali in Umaria district of the state. PTI SKC SKC KVK KVK