In monument of govt's failures, entire room should be accorded to PM internship scheme: Cong

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday took a swipe at the Centre over its internship scheme, saying that when a monument of the Narendra Modi government's "failures" is built, an entire room should be accorded to the PM Internship Scheme.

The 'Prime Minister's Internship Scheme' was launched by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs last year, and it aims to provide internship opportunities to one crore youth in the top 500 companies in five years.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh shared a media report on X, which claimed that only 2,066 candidates completed the one-year internship till now.

"When a monument to the failures of the Modi government is built, an entire room should be accorded to the PM Internship Scheme! The government informed Parliament that the target for the first year under this scheme was to provide internships to 1.25 lakh youth, but only 2,066 candidates completed internships -- meaning just 1.6% of the target," Ramesh said in a post in Hindi on X.

"This gives an idea of the Modi government's incompetence," he said.

For Indian youth struggling with massive unemployment, this turned out to be yet another deception, even though it was launched with huge fanfare, Ramesh said, adding almost 17 crore was spent on its advertising.

"This is the governance of the Modi model -- just event management and headline management," the Congress leader said.

In fact, the Modi government "copied" this scheme from the Right to Apprenticeship proposed under the 'Yuva Nyay' in the Congress Lok Sabha election manifesto, but had neither the vision nor the capacity to implement it, he alleged. PTI ASK ASK NSD NSD