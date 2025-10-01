In Muslim-dominated Ayodhya locality, Ramleela tradition continues for over six decades

Ayodhya (UP), Oct 1 (PTI) In Mumtaz Nagar, a Muslim-majority locality in Ayodhya district, the tradition of organising Ramleela has been upheld by local Muslims for the past 62 years.

With a population of around 1,000, of which over 700 are Muslims, the area has been hosting Ramleela since 1963 under the banner of the 'Ramleela Ramayana Samiti', a committee formed by the local Muslim community to promote communal harmony.

Every year, for ten consecutive days, the epic is staged with various characters from the Ramayana portrayed by Muslim artistes. The production is entirely funded, directed, and organised by Muslims. However, this year, due to some unavoidable circumstances, the Ramleela is being staged for only seven days, culminating on Dussehra.

"Here, Muslim youths perform alongside Hindu artistes in Ramleela. Even though the Muslims who play roles from the Ramayana are practising followers of Islam, they never hesitate to participate in the cultural traditions of our Hindu brothers," said Sayyad Majid Ali, president of the Ramleela committee.

The tradition is deeply rooted in interfaith unity, and the Muslim community takes full responsibility for organising the event, said Banwari Laal, a Hindu resident of Mumtaz Nagar and a long-time committee member.

"Mumtaz Nagar is a Muslim-dominated village, and we see it as our duty to preserve a tradition that truly fosters communal harmony," said Mohammad Ibraheem, another member of the organising team.

He added, "Every year when we organise the Ramleela, we experience a unique sense of service and unity. After all, our Hindu brothers are also the creation of the same Supreme Power who created us." PTI COR KIS AMJ AMJ