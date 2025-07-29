In Nag Panchami-eve order, Maharashtra forest dept permits capture of 21 cobras, draws criticism

Mumbai, Jul 29 (PTI) The Maharashtra forest department has allowed the capture of 21 male Indian cobras from Shirala tehsil in Sangli district for five days for "educational purposes", a move that has drawn criticism from wildlife activists who allege it was timed to bypass court scrutiny.

The government order granting permission for the capture, issued on Monday evening, on the eve of the Nag Panchami festival when snakes are traditionally worshipped, was signed by M Srinivasa Rao, principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) and chief wildlife warden.

According to the order, individuals are allowed to capture 21 male Indian cobras from the Shirala Forest Range between July 27 and 31 for "educational purposes". The reptiles, it stated, must be released back into their natural habitat following the permitted period.

The timing of the order has sparked protests among wildlife conservationists.

A Kolhapur-based wildlife activist currently in Shirala claimed, "Already, several snakes have been captured by villagers. This is a complete violation of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. Who is going to keep count of how many snakes were actually captured and how many later released?" Shirala, also known as Battis Shirala, is renowned across western Maharashtra for its long-standing association with snakes, particularly Indian cobras.

Traditionally, villagers would capture the reptiles before Nag Panchami, worship them on the festival and release them afterwards. However, over the years, the event has evolved into a large celebration featuring parades, loud music, and public gatherings, often at the cost of snakes' well-being.

A senior wildlife activist from Kolhapur said, "The worship of snakes became more elaborate over time. Many snakes were mishandled, leaving them permanently injured. Some were even trafficked illegally." In response to concerns about animal cruelty, a petition was filed before the Bombay High Court, which in 2002 imposed restrictions on the capture and worship of live snakes.

Activists, however, fear the latest forest department order could be an attempt to circumvent that ruling by issuing last-minute permission, thereby limiting legal recourse.

Satyajit Deshmukh, a first-time BJP MLA from Shirala, during the just concluded monsoon session of the state legislature, had urged the government to explore legal avenues to revive the traditional practice of snake capture and worship during Nag Panchami. PTI ND RSY