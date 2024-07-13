In new book, homeopath Mukesh Batra shares tips on combating stress, anxiety

New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) Renowned homeopath Dr Mukesh Batra has come out with a new book in which he shares his holistic approach to combat stress and anxiety and live a life of happiness and well-being.

"Homeopathy offers a potential avenue for addressing mental health concerns through a holistic lens, acknowledging the connection between the mind and the body," he writes in "Feel Good, Heal Good: Staying Happy with Homeopathy".

He adds that homeopathy doesn't isolate symptoms but rather considers them as manifestations of an underlying imbalance.

"Homeopathy values the individual's unique mental, emotional and physical makeup, tailoring remedies to match these specifics. By stimulating the body's innate healing ability, homeopathy seeks to restore harmony, aiming for a long-term well-being rather than just symptom suppression," the book, published by Bloomsbury, says.

"The approach involves careful listening to understand the patient's experiences, emotions and life circumstances to prescribe remedies that resonate with their overall state, nurturing a holistic path towards providing a remedy for the mental health issues," it adds.

According to Batra, promoting awareness of different mental health diseases and available treatment options, including homeopathy, can help reduce the stigma associated with mental health issues and encourage those who are suffering to seek the support and care they need in order to lead healthier and more fulfilling lives.

The book saw its international launch at this year's Cannes film festival by Hollywood producer and former tennis champion Ashok Amritraj.

The significance of mental health has increased tremendously after the COVID-19 pandemic with millions grappling with anxiety, stress, loneliness, and isolation, given the complexities of our modern lives with demanding work environments and performance pressures.

The book is divided into two sections: clinical and non-clinical disorders. In each section, Batra discusses various disorders like depression, anxiety, obsessions, fears etc. in detail, clearly defining each one, its causes, types, and symptoms.

Through case studies, he shares examples and offers ways to self-help. Additionally, the book provides an approach to healing with homeopathy for each disorder.

Batra suggests these strategies to keep anxiety and stress at bay - de-focus on the negatives of the situation, try to bring some enjoyment into your daily activity or take a break from your routine, exercise regularly, and interact socially with friends among others. PTI ZMN RDS RDS