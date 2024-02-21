In next 25 years, India will be unstoppable: Union minister Pradhan

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) India is set to become the third largest economy by 2027 and focus should be on responsible business and public welfare while creating wealth, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Wednesday.

"In the next 25 years, India will be unstoppable. From education to economy, all the positivity will emerge from India...while creating wealth, we should focus on responsible business and public welfare as well," he said, addressing the gathering at the 68th Foundation Day of All India Management Association (AIMA).

"India is set to become the third largest economy by 2027 and this will unfold enormous opportunities. The challenge before us is to build a collective roadmap for unlocking these opportunities and also realising the goal of Viksit Bharat," Pradhan said.

The minister said bodies such as AIMA should redefine their role as well as reimagine purpose and process for guiding people towards their goals in unleashing the full potential of India. PTI GJS CK