In Odisha power play for Rajya Sabha polls, BJD's rush for nomination forms sparks speculation

Bhubaneswar, Feb 26 (PTI) BJD MP Sasmit Patra on Thursday collected six nomination forms for the elections to the four Rajya Sabha seats from the Odisha assembly as soon as the notification was issued, sparking speculations about the opposition party's strategy for the polls.

According to the tally in the 147-member assembly, the BJD is certain of one seat, while the ruling BJP is sure about two seats. Neither party has the required 30 first-preference votes for the fourth seat.

The ruling BJP has 79 MLAs and the support of three Independents, totalling 82, which is eight short of the number required for electing three MPs.

The opposition BJD has 48 MLAs after two of its members were suspended last month. After electing one MP, it will have 18 first-preference votes but will require another 12 to bag the second seat.

The Congress has 14 MLAs, and the CPI(M) has one.

Patra was tight-lipped when he was asked why he obtained six forms for the Rajya Sabha polls.

On the other side, the Congress has sought the appointment of BJD chief Naveen Patnaik, wishing to field a joint candidate on the fourth seat.

State Congress president Bhakta Charan Das said, "We will play an important role in the Rajya Sabha polls, though we do not have adequate numbers. I will go to Delhi for a discussion with the high command. We will then announce the decision whether to field a candidate from within the party or outside." Meanwhile, the political affairs committee of the BJD has authorised Patnaik to take the final decision on the candidates for the elections slated to be held on March 16.

"All the PAC members unanimously authorised our party president to select a candidate of his choice, and all MLAs will vote accordingly," said opposition chief whip in the assembly, Pramila Mallik.

In the meeting of the PAC, the apex decision-making body of the BJD, it was also decided that the party would choose one issue every month and take it to its conclusion, she said.

The nomination filing process for the Rajya Sabha polls will continue till March 5.

The Rajya Sabha elections will be held as the tenures of BJD's Niranjan Bishi and Munna Khan, and BJP's Sujeet Kumar and Mamata Mohanta would end in April. PTI AAM AAM SOM