In one decade, Mumbai's Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova line achieves 100-cr commuter milestone

Mumbai, Aug 22 (PTI) The Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova corridor, which is Mumbai's first metro rail service, on Thursday achieved the landmark of 100 crore commuters.

In a release, its operator Mumbai Metro One Private limited said the feat was achieved in a decade. The line was flagged off on June 8, 2014.

"Currently, Mumbai Metro One carries 5 lakh commuters daily, operating 430 trips with frequencies of 3.5 minutes during peak hours and 7 minutes during off-peak hours. We at Mumbai Metro One are committed to deliver world-class commuter experience. As the inaugural Metro line in Mumbai, we have transformed the commuter experience nationwide," the release said.

The 11 kilometre long metro corridor with 12 stations provides major connectivity between the eastern and western suburbs of Mumbai. PTI KK BNM