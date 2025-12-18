In open letter, RJD MP appeals to parliamentarians to oppose VB-G RAM G Bill

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Invoking Gandhi's Talisman of remembering the face of the poorest person while taking decisions, RJD MP Manoj Jha on Thursday wrote an open letter to fellow lawmakers appealing to them to defend the MGNREGA, and opposed the VB-G RAM G Bill that seeks to replace it.

Jha shared the letter on X,and said, "Appeal to fellow members in Parliament to save MGNREGA, which was not merely a government programme but a moral commitment made by the Indian Republic to its poorest citizens. It embodies the constitutional promise of dignity, livelihood, and social justice." The Rajya Sabha MP invoked Gandhi's talisman to make his case.

"He urged us to remember the face of the poorest and weakest person we have seen, and to ask whether the action we are about to take would be of any use to that person whether it would restore to them control over their own life," Jha said.

"He believed that if our action met that test, all doubts would dissolve. That talisman was meant to guide every decision in public life. I write to you today with that principle in mind," he said.

He urged MPs to oppose the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha.

"While the Lok Sabha has held discussion till late night yesterday, I urge you to oppose this move in our House," he said, adding that the appeal is "non-partisan".

"MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) was enacted in 2005 with the support of all major political parties. The House then acknowledged a shared constitutional obligation: that the right to work with dignity is integral to our democracy," he said.

He also quoted Article 41 of the Constitution, stating that it directs the State to secure the right to work and to provide public assistance in cases of unemployment and undeserved want. "MGNREGA translated this directive into a justiciable legal guarantee. The proposed bill dismantles that guarantee." He said while the government claims that the new framework will provide 125 days of work instead of 100, the claim is misleading.

"Unlike MGNREGA, which was demand-driven, the new Bill makes employment dependent on central allocations and administrative discretion. Its coverage is no longer universal but limited to areas notified by the central government," he said.

"At a time when even MGNREGA workers received only 50-55 days of work annually due to inadequate funding, the promise of additional days without assured resources lacks credibility," he added.

Jha also objected to the provision that the cost would be shared 60:40 between the Centre and the state, and said it will place an unsustainable burden on many states, leading to exclusion and contraction.

"MGNREGA has its shortcomings, but they arise from failures of implementation, not from the law itself. Over two decades, it has provided crucial support during periods of distress, enhanced women's participation in the workforce, and upheld the principle of work as a right. not a favour".

Jha said the law should be strengthened, and "repealing it" without consultation or consensus is not reform but a "retreat from constitutional responsibility".

"I appeal to you, as fellow legislators, to defend a law born of democratic consensus and moral clarity. Let us stand by the principle that every hand deserves work and every worker deserves dignity," he said. "The poorest citizens of our country are watching our choices." The Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, 2025, that seeks to replace the existing rural employment law MGNREGA was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. It provides for 125 days of work and aims to establish a rural development framework.

Opposition parties and activists have opposed the Bill. Several opposition MPs have said the Bill, which will have far-reaching implications for rural employment, should be sent to a parliamentary panel.