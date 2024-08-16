In phone talks with PM Modi, Bangladesh's Yunus assures safety of Hindus, other minorities

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) In his first direct contact with New Delhi over a week after becoming the head of Bangladesh's interim government, Mohammad Yunus on Friday conveyed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a phone conversation that Dhaka would prioritise protection and safety of Hindus and all other minority groups.

In the talks initiated by Yunus, Modi reaffirmed India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful and progressive Bangladesh and underlined the importance of ensuring the safety of Hindus and other minority communities in the violence-hit country.

The assurance by Yunus came a day after Modi, in his Independence Day speech, said 140 crore Indians are concerned over the safety of Hindus and minorities in the neighbouring country.

"Received a telephone call from Professor Muhammad Yunus, @ChiefAdviserGoB. Exchanged views on the prevailing situation," Modi said on X.

"Reiterated India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful and progressive Bangladesh. He assured protection, safety and security of Hindus and all minorities in Bangladesh," he said.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the two leaders also discussed ways to take the bilateral relationship forward in line with the "respective national priorities".

"During the call, the prime minister reaffirmed India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful and progressive Bangladesh. He emphasised India's commitment to supporting the people of Bangladesh through various development initiatives," it said.

"The prime minister also underlined the importance of ensuring the safety and protection of Hindus and all other minority communities in Bangladesh," it said.

"Prof. Yunus, in turn, assured that the Interim Government would prioritise protection, safety and security of Hindus and all minority groups in Bangladesh," the MEA said.

There have been mounting concerns in New Delhi over widespread incidents of attacks on the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled to India on August 5 following weeks of violent unrest.

Days after Hasina fled to India, the interim government, headed by Nobel laureate Yunus, was sworn in on August 8, along with 16 advisers.

On Tuesday, Yunus reached out to Hindus in Bangladesh as he visited the Dhakeshwari temple in Dhaka and said his government would punish those who attacked the minority community members.

Hasina (76), who ruled Bangladesh with an iron hand for 15 years, resigned as the prime minister following massive protests that initially began as an agitation against a job-quota scheme but weeks later, morphed into a mass movement demanding her ouster from power.

The controversial quota system provided for 30 per cent reservation in civil services jobs for the families of veterans who fought the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.

According to reports from Dhaka, nearly 500 people were killed in weeks of violent clashes before Hasina's resignation.

In his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort in the national capital, Modi on Thursday said India is committed to peace and that it will remain a well-wisher of Bangladesh in its development journey.

"As a neighbouring country, I can understand the concern regarding whatever has happened in Bangladesh. I hope that the situation there will become normal soon," Modi said.

"In particular, the concerns of 140 crore countrymen is that the safety and security of Hindus and minorities there is ensured. India always wants the neighbouring country to march on the path of peace and prosperity," he said. PTI MPB/KR ZMN