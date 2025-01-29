In politics, true victory must belong to people: Delhi Speaker Vijender Gupta

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Saturday asserted that there was no place for the "self" in governance, emphasising that "teamwork" was a crucial to people-centric development.

Gupta, addressing the inaugural session of the 15th Indian Student Parliament in Pune, said, "In sports, victory belongs to the team; in politics, the true victory must belong to the people." Speaking on the theme "From Stadium to Statesmanship: What Can Politics Learn from Sports?", he described the playing field as a classroom for public life and said values imbibed through sports can strengthen democratic functioning.

"Sports offer a Sanjeevani (lifeline) to modern politics through three pillars, discipline, teamwork and sportsmanship. In a healthy democracy, the Constitution acts as the ultimate rulebook, much like the laws governing a game," he said.

"Just as an athlete strives to keep the Tricolour high, a public representative must work with selfless devotion to uphold the dignity of the nation," Gupta said.

Urging young leaders to adopt a healthy democratic spirit, the speaker said political opponents should be viewed not as "enemies" but as "competitors".

"A captain is tested in a crisis; similarly, a leader's true mettle is proven when the nation faces a challenge," Gupta said.

Accepting defeat gracefully and respecting the winner, is the hallmark of a progressive society, he added. PTI SSM ARB ARB