In poll-bound Bihar, Yogi recalls Lalu's 'sin' of stopping Advani's Ram Rath Yatra

Siwan/Bhojpur/Buxar, Oct 29 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday charged RJD president Lalu Prasad with having committed a "sin" by arresting BJP patriarch Lal Krishna Advani, who had taken out the Ram Rath Yatra decades ago.

The BJP leader made the remark on the campaign trail in Bihar, where he addressed three back-to-back rallies in the districts of Siwan, Bhojpur and Buxar.

Without mentioning Prasad by name, the then chief minister of Bihar, Adityanath recalled the incident of 1990 in Samastipur, which the RJD supremo proudly claims while asserting his “secular” credentials.

“The construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya wiped off the blot (kalank) that had mortified the nation for 500 years. But the RJD’s men had committed the sin of stopping the Rath of Lord Ram”, the UP chief minister claimed.

He also alleged, “The Congress, which is the RJD’s ally, has been claiming that Lord Ram did not exist”.

The allusion was to an affidavit submitted before the Supreme Court in 2007, when the Centre was ruled by the Congress-ruled UPA.

Raking up an incident of 1989, when Mulayam Singh Yadav was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath said “the Samajwadi Party, which is the partner of the Congress-RJD in UP, had ordered firing on devotees of Lord Ram”.

At one of his rallies, in Raghunathpur assembly segment of Siwan district, Adityanath referred to local RJD candidate Osama Shahab, whose late father Mohammed Shahabuddin was a dreaded gangster-turned-politician and several-term MP.

Referring to one of the infamous cases in which Shahabuddin was named, the Uttar Pradesh CM said, “This district of Bihar has been witness to the horrific instance of people being doused with acid, leading to their death. Now the RJD wants to bring back the 'jungle raj' by fielding a member of the family which had gained notoriety not just across the country but around the world”.

In line with the BJP’s charge that the INDIA bloc pursued a politics of minority appeasement, Adityanath also alleged, "The Congress and the RJD are known to offer 'sajda' (prostration) before the tomb of Aurangzeb...Do not allow such forces to come to power." "Bihar's women are getting empowered through assistance from a double-engine government, which can only guarantee development and women's safety," Adityanath asserted.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister also claimed, "The double-engine NDA government in Bihar is working on the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. The NDA government governs Bihar on the principles of leaders like Karpoori Thakur, Jagjivan Ram, Rajendra Prasad and Jayaprakash Narayan." Referring to the erstwhile RJD rule in the state, he claimed, "Before 2005, there used to be 'Sabka Saath, Parivar Ka Vikas'." Adityanath also alleged that the RJD was opposing the construction of a temple of Goddess Sita in Bihar's Sitamarhi district, and said that work is underway to connect Ayodhya Dham in UP to Sitamarhi at Rs 6,100 crore. PTI SUK NAM BDC NAC BDC