BJP answers Congress' PayCM in Karnataka with ‘Bhu-Pay’ in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: The BJP on Thursday launched a QR code that takes users to a website containing details about alleged scams in the Congress government in Chhattisgarh, where assembly polls are due by the year-end.

Launching the QR code, ‘Bhu-Pay’, during a function in Raipur, Union minister Anurag Thakur said ever since the Bhupesh Baghel government was elected in the state, it has “invented” new methods of corruption and their “app” contains its details.

Months before the last assembly polls in Karnataka, posters of ‘PayCM’ with then CM Basavaraj Bommai’s photograph embedded in a QR code had surfaced in Bengaluru. It carried the message “40 % accepted here”, an apparent reference to the Congress’ attacks on the BJP.

The Bhu-Pay QR code has the tagline ‘har kaam ka daam, Bhu-Pay karo’ (pay the price for every work through Bhu-Pay). On being scanned, the code takes users to http://bhupaykaro.com, which displays illustrations of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and his officials.

The website displays details of what it claims is corruption of nearly Rs 26,000 crore committed during the Congress rule. It claims irregularities involving liquor, coal, public service commission recruitment, cow dung procurement scheme, online gaming-betting app and others.

Since the formation of Chhattisgarh, Thakur said, for the first time such a government has been elected which has created fresh “dimensions of corruption” by finding new methods.

“My question to the chief minister is that why 36 major promises made by his party (in 2018 assembly polls) were not fulfilled? Instead of fulfilling promises, it established a mafia rule in the state,” he alleged.

Thakur said that the Congress government is yet to give the outstanding bonus of 2 years to farmers in the state.

The BJP created Chhattisgarh state, in 2000, to make this area developed on all fronts, he said.

“At that time Madhya Pradesh was a BIMARU state, so we can understand the condition of the Chhattisgarh region then (when it was part of MP). But when the lotus bloomed here (in 2003), we established new dimensions of development. But in the last five years, Congress made its condition miserable,” said the Union Minister for I&B and Youth Affairs and Sports.

“On one hand, Modi ji carried out Operation Ganga and safely brought 23,000 young Indians from war-torn Ukraine to India, while on the other, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister who had taken oath by taking water of Ganga (river) on hands to ban liquor started home delivery of liquor (during COVID),” said Thakur.

A liquor scam of Rs 200 crore has happened in Delhi and the “ministers and leaders (of Aam Aadmi Party)” are in jail, he said.

“If a liquor scam of Rs 2000 crore has happened in Chhattisgarh then you can understand what will happen to them,” he said, urging everyone to bring to the fore the “misrule” of the Bhupesh Baghel government through the Bhu-Pay link.

Former chief minister Raman Singh and other BJP leaders were also present on the occasion. PTI TKP NR